Open in App
Sonoma County, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Press Democrat

Highway 1 realignment at Gleason Beach to open to traffic Wednesday night

By MARY CALLAHAN THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLIsd_0lC5SNUZ00

Caltrans says work crews are on track to have a newly constructed stretch of Highway one on the Sonoma Coast open to motorists for the very first time by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Workers put a rush on final touches for the $60.5 million job so they could get it open in advance of a storm arriving Thursday and several more days of rain forecast after that, Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss said.

It will be a low-key debut for the controversial project, which includes a 3/4-mile segment of road part of which is an 850-foot-long bridge spanning Scotty Creek near Gleason Beach. It’s now the largest human-made structure on the Sonoma Coast

The road’s completion comes after nearly a decade and a half of debate, planning and temporary fixes to account for erosion along the coastal bluff that carries the popular, scenic roadway. The project costs included $22 million in federal funds, Caltrans said.

Now in its third year of construction, road realignment between Bodega Bay and Jenner was designed principally to move motorists away from the crumbling coastline, where the bluffs are losing up to 14 inches a year to the erosive forces of wind, waves, storm surge and seepage.

At least 12 homes on the undermined bluff have been destroyed, removed or fallen onto the ocean shore.

The southbound highway also has buckled and cracked in places, forcing Caltrans to move lanes inland and impose other temporary conditions to keep traffic moving along the coast.

The rising ocean and increased wave action are expected to carve away about 1 1/2 feet of land per year from the area by 2050 and 4 1/2 feet per year by 2100, according to the project environmental impact report.

The realignment moves the highway up to 400 feet away from the existing roadway in a sweeping curve that includes the 850-foot bridge across Scotty Creek and the surrounding flood plain.

Additional work is still to come this year, including removal of a concrete culvert that impedes fish passage at the mouth of Scotty Creek as well as parts of the old highway to allow restoration of the surrounding wetlands. Scotty Creek has historically provided spawning grounds for endangered coho salmon and steelhead trout.

Some of the old highway will remain as access road to existing structures.

Improvements for public access to the adjacent beach, managed by Sonoma County Regional Parks, also are in store, as well as an extension of the California Coastal Trail, Weiss said.

“A lot of stuff still to be done has to do with ecological and beautification issues,” he said Tuesday. “The heavy construction, the road building will be mostly done tomorrow.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sonoma County, CA newsLocal Sonoma County, CA
Atmospheric river storm washes away foot traffic to Santa Rosa businesses
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Sonoma County Government Center Parking Lot Selected as an Emergency Shelter Site
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Sonoma man with dementia remains missing
Sonoma, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atmospheric river damage rocks North Bay
San Anselmo, CA1 day ago
Man trying to cross Highway 80 in Vallejo struck and killed
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
1 injured after pickup truck flips to its side in Napa County
Pope Valley, CA3 days ago
BREAKING: Driver flees from traffic stop; pursuit ensues
Petaluma, CA2 days ago
Elderly Santa Rosa Man Missing Nearly Two Weeks Known to Visit Mendocino County Coast—Residents Asked to Be On the Lookout
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
California Fishermen Bracing For A Complete Closure of Salmon Season
Richmond, CA2 days ago
Police arrest 2 men after high-speed pursuit, I-80 crash in stolen vehicle
Hercules, CA2 days ago
Grand theft suspect crashes after chase through multiple cities
Vallejo, CA3 days ago
Want to own a piece of the Golden Gate Bridge? Here's how much it is selling for
Penngrove, CA1 day ago
Bodega Bay Restaurant Closes Abruptly After Nearly 40 Years
Bodega Bay, CA4 days ago
Man Who Shot Himself After Chase in Santa Rosa Identified
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Hotel Mac space leased to Richmond restauranteurs
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Popular Windsor Bakery Moving into Former Miracle Plum Space in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Car Hits Young Pedestrian in Santa Rosa; In Critical Condition
Santa Rosa, CA5 days ago
Richmond shooting leaves 1 dead
Richmond, CA3 days ago
Suspects who rammed multiple police cars in American Canyon Walmart parking lot arrested
American Canyon, CA2 days ago
Driver Kills Himself After Chase with Deputies in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA5 days ago
Richmond police investigate possible homicide on Stenmark Drive
Richmond, CA4 days ago
Drunk Man with Hatchet Attacks Rohnert Park Business
Rohnert Park, CA3 days ago
Fatal shooting in Richmond is city's first homicide of 2023
Richmond, CA3 days ago
History buffs set to gather in Novato — Hamilton, AFB, and Black Point Inn topics of interest
Novato, CA3 days ago
69-year-old alleged fentanyl dealer arrested by Petaluma police
Petaluma, CA3 days ago
Police: Argument preceded fatal California school stabbing
Santa Rosa, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy