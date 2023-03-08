Open in App
New York State
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Plan in Left Field, Eyeing Trade Deadline Target

By Pat Ragazzo,

5 days ago

Find out what the Yankees plan to do in left field, as well as which trade deadline target they have their eye on.

Not really a surprise.

According to Randy Miller of NJ.com , the Yankees intend on starting the season with Aaron Hicks as their left fielder.

Since signing a seven-year, $70 million extension with New York prior to the 2019 season, Hicks has been injury prone and has produced three bad campaigns in a row.

Hicks' main competition in left field is Oswaldo Cabrera , but the Yankees plan on using him in a super utility role.

“He’s competing on some level for (left field),” manager Aaron Boone said in reference of Cabrera.

Beyond Cabrera, the rest of the left field competition includes prospect Estevan Florial , who is out of options, and two non-roster players, Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun .

As Miller went on to report, the Yankees are still interested in Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds .

This past winter, Reynolds turned down a six-year, $80 million extension, countering with eight-years, $134 million.

Per Miller, Yankees people are saying the Pirates want to keep trying to sign Reynolds to a long-term deal until at least the All-Star break.

Should Reynolds and the Pirates be unable to reach a deal by this time, the price tag will likely be lower on the trade market come the deadline.

Hicks has had a strong spring, batting .357 with five hits in 14 at-bats and a 1.000 OPS entering play on Wednesday. However, he did make a bad error on Monday night, dropping a fly ball in left from Oneil Cruz .

