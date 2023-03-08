Open in App
Spokane, WA
The News Tribune

Carpenter killed in incident at casino construction site in Washington, union says

By Helena Wegner,

5 days ago

A 27-year-old carpenter was killed at a Washington casino construction site, media outlets and a union reported.

Ana Vetter, a journeyman carpenter, died in a work-related incident Tuesday, March 7, at the Spokane Tribal Casino, the Spokane Tradeswomen, a labor union, said in a Facebook post.

Police said they responded to the fatal incident involving a worker around 9:35 a.m. at the construction site , the Airway Heights Police Department said.

Vetter’s parents confirmed the worker was their daughter who had been working on an expansion project for the casino for months after becoming a carpenter, KREM reported.

“Safety was one of her major, major things and for this to happen, it’s just devastating,” her father, Paul Vetter, told the outlet.

Authorities did not say how the worker was killed, but some witnesses heard the incident.

“The whole parking lot shook. It was so loud. So heavy that it literally made this big parking lot shake ,” Rick Bennett told KXYL.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries told McClatchy News it is investigating the incident.

It could take six months before findings from the inspection are available, a spokesperson said.

“She loved her work and was proud to be a woman in construction,” the Spokane Tradeswomen labor union said in the Facebook post. “We send our love and support to her friends and family.”

