Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Exotic reptile ‘with very big teeth’ discovered in Pennsylvania park, photos show

By Kaitlyn Alanis,

5 days ago

An exotic, “alligator-like reptile” was recently discovered by a fisherman in a Pennsylvania park, according to wildlife experts and WPVI.

Police officers were called to FDR Park in South Philadelphia , where they called in Animal Care and Control Team Philly to help rescue the creature, according to the animal control service provider.

When animal rescuers with ACCT Philly arrived, they found a caiman that officers had tied up with police tape, WPVI reported.

Caimans, which are amphibious carnivores related to alligators, are native to Central and South America, according to Britannica. They typically live along bodies of water.

“We are grateful to our Animal Protection Officers Don and Connor for getting him safely and humanely and ensuring that no one was hurt,” ACCT Philly said in a March 5 Facebook post.

The caiman, which has since been named “Cay man,” was taken to hang out in an ACCT Philly office — “so that he doesn’t scare our small critters.” His stay will be short lived, as a rescue organization is planning to take him in.

ACCT Philly believes the caiman was abandoned by someone who was trying to raise the non-native reptile as a pet.

It measured 3 feet long, and they can reach 5 feet long as adults, WPVI reported.

“It’s huge, and with very big teeth,” ACCT Philly executive director Sarah Barnett told the outlet.

“If you are struggling to keep your pet, or have decided that having an animal who will grow to be 5 feet long, live up to 40 years, and requires a minimum small studio apartment that is half water (kept at a minimum of 70 degrees) was not the wisest decision you made, please DO NOT simply release them,” the organization said on Facebook.

Abandoned reptiles will have a tough time adapting to life in Pennsylvania, experts said, and they are harmful to the native ecosystem. It is also illegal to abandon animals in the state.

If you have an animal you cannot keep, ACCT Philly asks you to reach out to them for help.

Volunteer stole alligator egg or hatchling and raised it for 20 years, Texas zoo says

‘Lethargic’ alligator pulled from lake in NYC. Mystery remains of how it got there

Owner abandoned alligator in plastic bin, NJ shelter says. Now it’s getting a new home

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN4 days ago
A Florida mother and daughter bought a house, 2 cars with a dementia patient’s $542,000
Cape Coral, FL18 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Dazzle at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party After She Skips Awards Ceremony: Photos
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
‘Message from heaven’: See what a Florida beach patrol officer found from Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL17 hours ago
Bald eagle parents welcome three babies in Maryland sycamore nest. See the live cam
Baltimore, MD10 hours ago
Jackie Kennedy’s ‘historic residence’ is now for sale — for $26.5 million. Take a look
Washington, DC12 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders right now, and here is how they got there
Miami, FL18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy