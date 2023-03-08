Officer assaults woman, points gun at bartender during argument over bill, MD cops say

A police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman at a bar and pointing his weapon at a bartender, according to Maryland officials and local media reports.

Larry Worsley, a Baltimore police sergeant, “was arrested following a dispute over his restaurant bill,” a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department told McClatchy News.

“The Public Investigation Bureau (PIB) is aware of the case and he currently has his police powers suspended,” the spokeswoman said, adding that “no further information is available at this time.”

It’s not clear if Worsley has retained an attorney.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 5, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Worsley, 40, had been drinking at a West Baltimore bar that evening and became “ noticeably intoxicated ,” the outlet reported, citing charging documents.

He was then seen “assaulting an unidentified female that he was accompanied with inside the bar,” police said, before he grabbed and twisted another woman’s arm, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Later, when a bartender told Worsley to pay his bar tab, police said he drew his gun , pointed it at the employee and said, ““I’m not paying for (expletive),” according to CBS Baltimore. It was later discovered that the weapon, a Glock, had one bullet in the chamber and 13 in the magazine, police said.

Police said Worsley then left the bar while dragging a woman by he hair and holding the gun in his hand, the outlet reported.

Police arrested Worsley that evening, according to WMAR 2 News. He has been charged with first- and second-degree assault , theft and firearm violations.

Worsley was previously suspended in 2018 after he was charged with driving under the influence , according to the Associated Press.

