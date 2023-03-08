Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Officer assaults woman, points gun at bartender during argument over bill, MD cops say

By Brendan Rascius,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THZ9x_0lC5PcQj00

A police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman at a bar and pointing his weapon at a bartender, according to Maryland officials and local media reports.

Larry Worsley, a Baltimore police sergeant, “was arrested following a dispute over his restaurant bill,” a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department told McClatchy News.

“The Public Investigation Bureau (PIB) is aware of the case and he currently has his police powers suspended,” the spokeswoman said, adding that “no further information is available at this time.”

It’s not clear if Worsley has retained an attorney.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 5, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Worsley, 40, had been drinking at a West Baltimore bar that evening and became “ noticeably intoxicated ,” the outlet reported, citing charging documents.

He was then seen “assaulting an unidentified female that he was accompanied with inside the bar,” police said, before he grabbed and twisted another woman’s arm, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Later, when a bartender told Worsley to pay his bar tab, police said he drew his gun , pointed it at the employee and said, ““I’m not paying for (expletive),” according to CBS Baltimore. It was later discovered that the weapon, a Glock, had one bullet in the chamber and 13 in the magazine, police said.

Police said Worsley then left the bar while dragging a woman by he hair and holding the gun in his hand, the outlet reported.

Police arrested Worsley that evening, according to WMAR 2 News. He has been charged with first- and second-degree assault , theft and firearm violations.

Worsley was previously suspended in 2018 after he was charged with driving under the influence , according to the Associated Press.

Girls basketball coach had ‘inappropriate’ contact with students, Georgia cops say

College student among 4 killed when planes collide and sink into Florida lake, cops say

14-year-old sucker-punched Florida deputy in head and got smacked back, report says

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
14-year-old sucker-punched Florida deputy in head and got smacked back, report says
Fort Myers, FL5 days ago
Mom and her 3-year-old in car full of kids killed in hit-and-run crash, WV cops say
Naoma, WV6 days ago
Georgia teen steals gun from Dunkin’ customer, shoots him to death in the parking lot: reports
Decatur, GA22 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elderly Florida woman shoots armed intruder dead at 3 am: 'Decisive action stopped the threat'
Interlachen, FL24 days ago
Michigan mom allegedly shoots woman pregnant by same man
Detroit, MI25 days ago
Family of Pa. Woman Shot, Killed by Police Officers Says She Was Having 'Mental Breakdown'
Pittsburgh, PA14 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
3 teacher deaths in 3 months at Thomasville Primary School; school district releases statement
Thomasville, NC26 days ago
5th grader at Va. school where 6-year-old shot teacher is removed after threatening to ‘pop bullets’
Newport News, VA20 days ago
Man hiding under bed arrested after woman looking for her cat finds remains in burned shed
Tulsa, OK27 days ago
South Carolina woman killed in Kroger parking lot spit at suspect prior to shooting: Police
Irmo, SC20 days ago
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
Fountain, CO28 days ago
Florida politician found with cocaine in his shoes after attempting to flee a traffic stop
Palm Bay, FL28 days ago
They were pulled over for tinted windows in Florida. Then came the ‘body cavity’ search
Bunnell, FL12 days ago
South Florida pregnant inmate seeks release, saying unborn baby is innocent of crimes
Miami, FL20 days ago
Georgia middle school teacher arrested for allegedly molesting student in library closet
Macon, GA12 days ago
Florida student who allegedly attacked teacher for taking Nintendo Switch has three prior charges
Palm Coast, FL11 days ago
Florida woman, 85, killed in alligator attack
Fort Pierce, FL21 days ago
Man checks yard to see alligator biting dog’s head. He pulled out gun, Florida cops say
Deltona, FL3 days ago
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Peachtree City, GA18 days ago
Orange Park man finds cash in Bank of America restroom, arrested for grand theft
Orange Park, FL26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy