Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls pastor indicted for sexual assault of child

By Larry Statser,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFSVt_0lC5OfBf00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A pastor of a Wichita Falls church has been indicted on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Paul Andrew Coleman remains jailed on $300,000 total bonds.

DNA expert to start testimony on day 8 of James Staley trial

The indictments alleged the sexual assault occurred on November 19, 2022, and the indecency on October 1, 2022.

Investigators said the 11-year-old victim’s family attended his church, Good Samaritan Outreach Ministries on East Carolina Street.

According to the arrest warrants, the girl made an outcry at the hospital and Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center. She said Coleman began by kissing her at the church and in his home on Perrigo Street.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The victim said on November 19 she had gone to the bathroom at the church and came out to find Coleman with his pants down around his ankles and then he sexually assaulted her. She said he threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened.

One of the girl’s siblings was also interviewed at Patsy’s House and said he saw his sister against a wall and heard her telling Coleman to get off her.

He said Coleman told him to get out and not tell anyone, or he would do something to him

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX newsLocal Wichita Falls, TX
Workers jailed for allegedly trying to crack store safe
Wichita Falls, TX21 hours ago
Mother and son take refuge from intruder in bathroom
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
DWI suspect also charged with fleeing, resisting
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WF bail bondsman indicted for alleged human smuggling
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Father indicted in infant’s broken leg case
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Elderly woman’s arm broken, man threatens “Kung Fu” on officer
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Electra man indicted for alleged terroristic attack in tax office
Electra, TX3 days ago
WCSO arrests woman with 26 grams of meth
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
WFPD arrests man after narcotics search warrant
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Accused shoplifter charged with shoving elderly Walmart receipt checker
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
‘When Sean Speaks’ visits Archer City HS for drunk driving awareness
Archer City, TX3 days ago
Dr. Stacia Miller influences student’s lives as a Remarkable Woman
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
WFPD wife writes book on how to build a strong marriage and home
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
TxDOT makes changes to WF intersection
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Child Care Partners honoring working moms
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Wichita Falls firefighters battle late-night house fire
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Fire causes damage to China Star restaurant
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Lone Star Muscle Cars hosts fundraiser for Artie Woods
Wichita Falls, TX1 hour ago
Downtown Development: St. Patty’s festival is a success
Wichita Falls, TX13 hours ago
Bike Wichita Falls hosting Circle Trail cleanup sessions
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Wichita Falls vs Windthorst: High school softball – March 10, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Vernon, Iowa Park, Quanah and Northside compete at TTCA state tournament – March 11, 2023
Vernon, TX12 hours ago
Burkburnett vs Wichita Falls: High school baseball – March 7, 2023
Burkburnett, TX4 days ago
Rider vs Azle: High school softball – March 10, 2023
Azle, TX1 day ago
Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo back in WF for annual 13th-year show
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Olney Junior High students sweep regional TMSCA meet
Olney, TX1 day ago
KFDX 70th Anniversary: Weather Technology Changes
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Isn’t She Lovely Boutique officially moves into new location
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Burkburnett vs Grand Saline: High school baseball – March 8, 2023
Burkburnett, TX2 days ago
Sunshine returns to Texoma, slight risk of storms Saturday
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy