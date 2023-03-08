Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Shooting on Lafayette’s Marigny Circle leaves a victim in the hospital, one arrested

By Seth Linscombe,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkLxg_0lC5OMby00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office make arrest after Sunday shooting on Marigny Circle.

Lafayette City Marshal wants more communication after office along with city court could be moved

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office , deputies responded to a reported shooting at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night in the 400 block of Marigny Circle. On arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Precious Blanchard, 33, was identified as a suspect after an investigation. Blanchard was arrested and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

The victim is currently in stable condition. The case is still under investigation.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lafayette, LA newsLocal Lafayette, LA
UPDATE: Shooter identified in Verdun St. shooting, 3 arrested
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Suspect arrested for shooting at trespassers inside fenced yard in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette Police: Man Arrested After Shooting at Trespassers in His Yard
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No shots fired, but man arrested for brandishing gun in Broussard Walk-Ons
Broussard, LA13 hours ago
Woman in Eunice arrested for stabbing incident
Eunice, LA16 hours ago
Man arrested for murder after February drug deal turned into shooting
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
Woman killed in hit and run, authorities ask for public’s help
Baton Rouge, LA13 hours ago
Gun involved in Walk-On’s disturbance, no shots fired
Broussard, LA1 day ago
Sixth-grader arrested, allegedly attacked classmate with pocketknife at Baton Rouge school
Baton Rouge, LA17 hours ago
Eight people arrested after Louisiana 20-year-old found shot in head
Alexandria, LA1 day ago
Fraternity-related prank leads to arrests of two LSU students, police say
Baton Rouge, LA15 hours ago
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Locating Suspect Wanted for Criminal Damage to Property, Access Device Fraud, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Woman shot, hit by stray bullet while sitting in living room at Greenwell Plaza Apartments
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Three people shot while filming music video in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Opelousas caregiver arrested after reports of physical and verbal abuse
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
15-Year-Old Student at School in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Stab an Officer
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
19-year-old shot in parked car dies days later, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID pair accused of stealing wallet
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Man dies in hospital days after unidentified attacker shot up parked car at BR apartment complex
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Opelousas caregiver accused of punching, verbally abusing infirm woman in her care
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Worker accused of beating disabled man at intermediate care facility in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Scheme to Smuggle Drugs into a Penal Facility
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
18-wheeler, major vehicle crash closes Thruway Friday night
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving shooting death of Eunice man
Eunice, LA5 days ago
Another bystander killed in Baton Rouge police chase; local leaders want changes
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
New Iberia man sentenced after 10 pounds of meth found in UPS package
New Iberia, LA3 days ago
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 12-Year-Old Missing Since March 8
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Louisiana man doing yard work hears cries for help; thwarts suicide attempt
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Man's body found along highway in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
NAACP: Video shows 2 deputies punching teens at school fight
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy