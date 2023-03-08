Shooting on Lafayette’s Marigny Circle leaves a victim in the hospital, one arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office make arrest after Sunday shooting on Marigny Circle.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office , deputies responded to a reported shooting at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night in the 400 block of Marigny Circle. On arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Precious Blanchard, 33, was identified as a suspect after an investigation. Blanchard was arrested and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

The victim is currently in stable condition. The case is still under investigation.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

