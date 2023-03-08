Shooting on Lafayette’s Marigny Circle leaves a victim in the hospital, one arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office make arrest after Sunday shooting on Marigny Circle. Lafayette City Marshal wants more communication after office along with city court could be moved
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office , deputies responded to a reported shooting at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night in the 400 block of Marigny Circle. On arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Precious Blanchard, 33, was identified as a suspect after an investigation. Blanchard was arrested and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.
The victim is currently in stable condition. The case is still under investigation.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0