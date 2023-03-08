Open in App
Chalmette, LA
WGNO

Chalmette pastor arrested after years of suspected abuse, additional charges pending

By Raeven Poole,

5 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

CHALMETTE, La. ( WGNO ) — A Chalmette pastor is now behind bars accused of sexual battery charges, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers arrested 56-year-old Milton Martin III on Thursday (Mar. 8), after an investigation revealed several years of supected sexual assault of a minor. According to deputies, investigations began in November 2022 leading to the discovery of possible sexual relations with a juvenile from 2010-2013 with victims ranging in age from 14-17 years old.

The information from the victims was enough to obtain an arrest warrant for Martin in St. Bernard Parish but on Thursday, he turned himself in and was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Correctional Center on a felony charge of sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

National Hurricane Center to expand tropical outlooks to 7 days in 2023

Additional charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing. Troopers ask if anyone has additional information on the case or has ever been a victim of Martin to contact Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011. Reports will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

