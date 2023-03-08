Bear Grass rolls past Columbia

BEAR GRASS - The Bear Grass varsity baseball and softball teams took on Columbia at home on Monday, March 7.

Bear Grass started the game out strong, scoring nine runs in the first inning, while Columbia did not score any.

The Bears scored 11 more runs in the second inning and the Wildcats were not able to respond.

Bear Grass then scored three more runs in the third inning, causing the game to end in the third inning by the mercy rule. Columbia was not able to score any runs in the third inning also.

The final score to the game was 23-0, Bear Grass victory.

The Bear Grass baseball team is 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference for the beginning of their season.

The Lady Bears also brought home the victory against the Wildcats on Monday.

The final score to the game was 16-0 in the Bears favor.

The Lady Bears are 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference to begin the softball season for 2023.

BGCS Soccer

EDENTON - The Bear Grass Varsity girls soccer team traveled to John A. Holmes on Monday, March 7 for a matchup.

The Lady Bears fell short in the matchup against the Aces, with a final score of 5-3.

The Bears scored one goal in the first half with the Aces scoring three goals. Bear Grass scored two more goals in the second half while John A. Holmes also scored two more goals.

The Lady Bears are 0-3 overall for the start of their season.

