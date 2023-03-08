Former Longhorns Coach Chris Beard 'Trending' to Join Ole Miss, Per Report

Just a little over two months after being fired by the Texas Longhorns due to third-degree felony charges, Chris Beard could soon be back in the coaching ranks.

Former Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard hasn't had to wait long for newfound coaching interest to come his way.

And now, just a little over two months after being fired by Texas due to third-degree felony charges, Beard is "trending" toward being the next head coach for the Ole Miss Rebels, per reports Wednesday from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

"Ole Miss and Chris Beard have had multiple conversations and have met in person, sources told (The Stadium). No deal in place yet, but it's trending in the direction of Beard being the next head coach in Oxford, source told (The Stadium)."

The Rebels, who currently hold an 11-20 record and are 3-15 in conference, fired head coach Kermit Davis on Feb. 24 after he led the team to just one NCAA Tournament appearance in four full seasons.

Beard was fired by Texas on Jan. 5 after third-degree felony assault charges loomed over his head. However, those charges were dropped on Feb 15. Beard had a potential path back to the collegiate coaching ranks after this happened. Of course, that was if programs were willing to take the publicity risk that he'll come attached with.

And it seems like the Rebels are, as Beard could now be facing the Longhorns once they arrive to the SEC in the fall of 2024.

