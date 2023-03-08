Steam Pub Owners to Open Cafe Spin-Off, Steam Coffee Company

Steam Pub owners Martin and Maggie Hoeger are currently working on refurbishing a property across the Pike from the Southampton Train Station at 609 Second Street, with plans to open Steam Coffee Company later this spring.

The idea for Steam Coffee Company was a product of pandemic lockdowns, when Martin and Maggie had “a lot of time to sit and gaze out the window, and think about what our next step was when our business was shut down,” Martin Hoeger tells What Now Philadelphia .

Knowing that a building across the street from Steam was sitting vacant, and eager to keep up the momentum they have achieved with their flagship venture in terms of “revitalizing the center of town and giving people a destination to go to within the center of Southampton” – a momentum the couple hopes will parlay into other entrepreneurs opening small businesses in the city – Martin and Maggie settled on a health-driven menu of grab-and-go eats for folks who are hitting the adjacent Newtown Trail Rail.

As such, while Steam Pub specializes in elevated bar food, with fare such as the Pig & Fig Turkey Burger, Pulled Pork & Short Rib Jalapeño Mac & Cheese, and an Apricot Salmon, Steam Coffee Company will offer smaller bites and snacks like smoothies, fruit and acai bowls, baked goods, ice cream, and coffee.

Steam Pub was founded roughly 10 years ago by four local friends “united with a collective goal of bringing an exceptional pub-style restaurant to the area,” according to its website . “A place where locals can experience outstanding food and drinks, served with an unpretentious attitude in a lively environment.”

Given the Southampton train station’s long and storied history, serving as the “heart and soul of the community” for hundreds of years, the four friends figured this space adequately reflected the past, present, and future of their hometown.

Now, they’ll have to opportunity to double-down on that mission, with not one but two businesses operating in the historic region, making good on their hopes to “parallel the train station’s long and incredible history by servicing the community for years to come.”

