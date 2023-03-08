Nashville council targets school safety

The Nashville Town Council on Tuesday pressed its desire to place a Nashville police officer as Nashville Elementary School’s full-time school resource officer, even though the school board voted against it.

At Monday night’s Nash County Board of Education meeting, the board voted against pursuing a memorandum of understanding with the Nashville Police Department to provide an officer to serve at the school on a full-time basis. Nashville Elementary School along with Coopers Elementary School are currently being served by one Nash County sheriff’s deputy.

Nashville Police Chief J.T. Winstead said he addressed a school safety committee last Monday and advised it that his department has a qualified officer ready to serve at the school.

Winstead said he felt the primary reason the town’s proposal was not taken up was that the school district’s leadership was pleased with the performance of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office in protecting the county public school.

But Winstead also detected an unwillingness of the majority of the school board to pursue the issue, noting that the measure only had the support of Board of Education member Chris Bissette and three others on the board.

Mayor Brenda Brown, a retired elementary school principal, after hearing of the school board’s decision, said it was her opinion that school board members who voted against the motion were not acting in the best interests of the children.

“I served on the school board, and I represented every child, their safety and education,” the mayor said, adding that the safety of the children should be the primary focus of the school board.

Winstead told the council that he hoped that parental involvement could sway the school board to take action that would result in Nashville Elementary having a full-time law enforcement officer assigned to it.

In other matters related to school safety, the council took measures to slow down traffic on the streets that serve the elementary school.

The council voted unanimously to install two rubber speed humps on Virginia Avenue at a cost of $1,500. The humps, which measure 2.25 inches in height and are 12 feet wide, will be installed by the town’s public works department.

Brown said Nashville Elementary School Principal Quintin Mangano at the Feb. 21 council meeting requested two speed humps be installed on East Virginia Avenue in front of the school to slow traffic passing by the school.

He presented a petition of the Virginia Avenue residents in support of the speed humps, she said. A decision on the matter was tabled for staff to obtain cost estimates on installing speed humps.

Brown said the town received estimates from two paving companies to construct humps on East Virginia Avenue of between $2,500 and $3,500. Unlike paved humps, the rubber humps can be easily removed if the school’s administration and the community find them undesirable.