Mike Morse Law Firm hosts “Morse Madness” college basketball bracket challenge

The Mike Morse Law Firm announced Wednesday the “Morse Madness” college basketball bracket challenge to give college basketball fans the chance to win up to $1 million.

Anyone who correctly predicts a perfect March Madness tournament bracket will win the top prize of $1 million. A $25,000 cash bonus prize will be awarded to anyone who accurately predicts at least 60 games.

A donation of $1 will be donated to the Detroit Police Athletic League for each of the first 2,000 “Morse Madness” participants to support youth sports in Detroit

"An overnight stay at Hollywood Casino at Greektown , plus food and beverage credit and $300 spending money, will be awarded to the contestant who scores the most points overall, and even the last place contestant is a winner in Morse Madness, with a $100 Visa gift card awarded to the worst bracket," said the Mike Morse Law Firm.

The "Morse Madness" contest is open now. Final predictions are due by noon on March 16.

Participants must be 21 and there are no fees or purchases necessary to enter the challenge.

To enter the "Morse Madness" college basketball bracket challenge, visit http://www.855MikeWins.com .