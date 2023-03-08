11 students of the El Dorado School District to compete at the Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics State Test

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that its students attended the Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ACTM) Regional Math Contest at Southern Arkansas University on March 4, 2023. According to officials, students in grades 8 to 12 were able to test in Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Statistics, and Calculus.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District

Officials confirmed that approximately 11 students placed and are now eligible to compete at the ACTM State Contest on April 29, 2023. To view the list of students who placed, be sure to look at the list below.

Algebra I

Ethan Bridges (Barton Junior High School; First Place)

Ruqaya Ali (Barton Junior High School; Third Place)

Geometry

Paul Boerwinkle (El Dorado High School; First Place)

Paxton Strong (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Algebra II

Oscar Garza (El Dorado High School; Second Place)

Latrice Johnson (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Statistics

Lynley Rushing (El Dorado High School; First Place)

Aliyah Golden (El Dorado High School; Second Place)

Linda Graham (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Calculus

Sebastian Marquez (El Dorado High School; First Place)

Daisy Tabe (El Dorado High School; Second Place)

