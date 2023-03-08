Open in App
El Dorado, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11 students of the El Dorado School District to compete at the Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics State Test

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORfd1_0lC5EtVr00

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that its students attended the Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ACTM) Regional Math Contest at Southern Arkansas University on March 4, 2023. According to officials, students in grades 8 to 12 were able to test in Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Statistics, and Calculus.

  • Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrsdQ_0lC5EtVr00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlJzt_0lC5EtVr00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aU5b_0lC5EtVr00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7Wub_0lC5EtVr00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmVSy_0lC5EtVr00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCUo8_0lC5EtVr00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District

Officials confirmed that approximately 11 students placed and are now eligible to compete at the ACTM State Contest on April 29, 2023. To view the list of students who placed, be sure to look at the list below.

Algebra I

  • Ethan Bridges (Barton Junior High School; First Place)
  • Ruqaya Ali (Barton Junior High School; Third Place)

Geometry

  • Paul Boerwinkle (El Dorado High School; First Place)
  • Paxton Strong (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Algebra II

  • Oscar Garza (El Dorado High School; Second Place)
  • Latrice Johnson (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Statistics

  • Lynley Rushing (El Dorado High School; First Place)
  • Aliyah Golden (El Dorado High School; Second Place)
  • Linda Graham (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Calculus

  • Sebastian Marquez (El Dorado High School; First Place)
  • Daisy Tabe (El Dorado High School; Second Place)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Carter comes up clutch in Arkansas’ series-opening win over Louisiana Tech
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
McEntire’s dazzling complete-game mound effort leads Hogs over Dogs
Fayetteville, AR16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy