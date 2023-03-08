Open in App
Henderson, NV
See more from this location?
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Henderson (NV) Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fire Station 87

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors,

2 days ago
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero joined the fire department in celebrating the grand opening of Station 87 on Jan. 18, news3lv.com reported. The open house event...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Henderson, NV newsLocal Henderson, NV
The District at Green Valley Ranch to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Pub Crawl and Dining Specials
Henderson, NV19 hours ago
Far West Restaurants Plans New Wingstop Location
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Downtown Henderson continuing to grow due to new developments
Henderson, NV3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First Pinkbox Doughnuts location to open in North Las Vegas on Saturday
North Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Boulder City (NV) Getting New Fire Station
Boulder City, NV2 days ago
Lane closures coming to Summerlin Parkway at Town Center for several weeks
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Ongoing issues for senior residents with broken mailboxes in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
When You Come To Las Vegas Try The Local Restaurants, Away From The Strip.
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
TALK OF THE TOWN: Pahrump ‘fired up’ after claims from firefighters unions
Pahrump, NV20 hours ago
Crash blocks all lanes of traffic along 215, Summerlin
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Residents at Las Vegas apartment complex complain of rat infestation
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Water cuts on the way for Henderson golf courses
Henderson, NV14 hours ago
CCFD responds to fire Boulder Station, hotel guests evacuated
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Rock eating dog is on the mend and looking for a new foster family
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Nevada
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
New Las Vegas Elementary School Vending Machine Is For ‘Worms
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Aviation Nation is moving to spring
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Sale agreement reached for Siegfried and Roy's 'Jungle Palace' in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Woman hit, injured by driver in southwest Las Vegas parking lot
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Next phase of the I-515/U.S. 95 corridor project is starting next week
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
1 person stabbed in southeast Las Vegas near Boulder Highway, Tropicana
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Management at Las Vegas apartment complex cancel meeting meant to address crime
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
New restaurant concept coming to Mandalay Bay
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
The 7 Best Italian Restaurants in Summerlin, Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
3 Las Vegas Valley schools offer sign-on bonus to new teachers
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Remembering Herman Moody, the first African American police officer with LVMPD
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
What’s Cool At School? – High School flutist from Henderson competes for Marine Band scholarship
Henderson, NV21 hours ago
Metro police vehicle hits pedestrian, Boulder Hwy. reopens
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy