Open in App
Sisters, OR
See more from this location?
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters Ranger District to close, rebuild FS Road 16 to Three Creek Lake this summer

By KTVZ news sources,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNXyp_0lC5Alq700

Area campgrounds will delay openings to July 21, unless project finished sooner

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Ranger District and Deschutes National Forest road crew plan to reconstruct the non-paved portion of Forest Service Road 16 this spring and early summer, and that will mean a five-week closure of the road to the Three Creek Lake recreation area and several campgrounds.

The district said the road surface has degraded to a condition that is difficult for vehicles, in particular those towing trailers, to safely navigate. The reconstruction work will improve forest users’ driving experience while increasing the long-term sustainability of the road.

The Forest road crew plans to begin reconstruction activities as soon as spring snow melt permits access, which could be as early as the end of May. The work will take five weeks to complete.

During the reconstruction, Forest Service Road 16 will be closed to all access, including vehicle, pedestrian, biking, and equestrian use, between the gate at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark south to Three Creek Lake to provide for public and operator safety due to heavy equipment and large truck traffic in the area.

Due to the temporary road closure, Driftwood Campground, Three Creek Lake Campground and Three Creek Meadow Campground and Horse Camp, will delay their openings to July 21. Central Cascades Wilderness Permits for Park Meadow and Tam McArthur Rim Trailheads will also be delayed until July 21. Campgrounds and wilderness permits may be available earlier if road work is completed ahead of schedule.

The reconstruction work will include reshaping the prism of the road to restore a crown in the road surface. Restoring a crown in the road surface will allow water to properly drain off the road, preventing erosion and loss of surfacing.

The Forest road crew will then use heavy equipment to haul and place new aggregate on the road surface. Resurfacing the road will improve the longevity of the roadway and improve the efficacy of annual grading.

For more information, contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541)549-7700.

The post Sisters Ranger District to close, rebuild FS Road 16 to Three Creek Lake this summer appeared first on KTVZ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mt. Bachelor shuttle buses can help skiers, boarders deal with traffic jams heading to the slopes
Bend, OR8 hours ago
Bobcat sighting prompts brief, precautionary ‘secure’ status alert for three NW Bend schools
Bend, OR11 hours ago
▶️ 3 Bend schools placed in Secure after bobcat sighting
Bend, OR13 hours ago
‘Oopsie’: Bend firefighters rescue tiny dog who fell into heating vent
Bend, OR12 hours ago
High Desert’s snowy winter is a challenge for many — but for some businesses, it’s a boon
Bend, OR3 days ago
Year-round construction on High Desert road projects is here to stay due to milder winters, modern equipment
Bend, OR6 days ago
Lane County Home Invasion; Where’s My Refund; Faulty Pump Plagues Mapleton Water; Snowy Plover
Junction City, OR4 days ago
Study shows allergy season is getting longer in these 4 Oregon cities
Portland, OR14 hours ago
Does it seem the High Desert has moved from summertime to year-round big road projects? You may well be right
Bend, OR6 days ago
Bend councilors set to discuss: Does the city need tougher rules to save, protect its ‘urban tree canopy’?
Bend, OR3 days ago
1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar
Lyons, OR1 day ago
Linn County deputies investigating massive bar brawl
Lyons, OR16 hours ago
Former Bend PD captain, Sunriver police chief named COCC director of campus safety, emergency mgmt.
Bend, OR13 hours ago
It’s a wrap: Bend-La Pine Schools finishing up tasty ways to mark National School Breakfast Week
Bend, OR3 days ago
Deschutes Public Library unveils Stevens Ranch library renderings, sets Monday evening public meeting
Bend, OR3 days ago
Oregon School for the Deaf student from Bend wins state ‘Poetry Out Loud’ competition, trip to D.C. event
Bend, OR1 day ago
City of Sweet Home declares homeless state of emergency
Sweet Home, OR3 days ago
‘Every area in Central Oregon is and can be risky’: Avalanche Center forecaster speaks after deadly slide
Bend, OR7 days ago
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to visit Bend during Oregon trip, talk outdoor recreation, wildfire prep
Bend, OR12 hours ago
‘There’s not much choice here’ : Homeless camps near the Redmond Airport bring FAA safety concerns
Redmond, OR4 days ago
Bend’s median home sales price slips in February, while Redmond’s rises, appraiser’s report says
Bend, OR7 days ago
Redmond couple reports being victims of solar scam; fundraising page created to ‘help save our home’
Redmond, OR6 days ago
Two Bend women warn public after being victims of recent car break-ins they believe are tied to same man
Bend, OR5 days ago
Prineville PD seeks public’s help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Prineville, OR2 days ago
Oregon and High Desert’s jobless rates don’t budge as 2023 begins
Bend, OR6 days ago
Special election next week offers big step toward bringing sewer system to Terrebonne
Terrebonne, OR6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy