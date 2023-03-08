Sisters Ranger District to close, rebuild FS Road 16 to Three Creek Lake this summer

Area campgrounds will delay openings to July 21, unless project finished sooner

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Ranger District and Deschutes National Forest road crew plan to reconstruct the non-paved portion of Forest Service Road 16 this spring and early summer, and that will mean a five-week closure of the road to the Three Creek Lake recreation area and several campgrounds.

The district said the road surface has degraded to a condition that is difficult for vehicles, in particular those towing trailers, to safely navigate. The reconstruction work will improve forest users’ driving experience while increasing the long-term sustainability of the road.

The Forest road crew plans to begin reconstruction activities as soon as spring snow melt permits access, which could be as early as the end of May. The work will take five weeks to complete.

During the reconstruction, Forest Service Road 16 will be closed to all access, including vehicle, pedestrian, biking, and equestrian use, between the gate at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark south to Three Creek Lake to provide for public and operator safety due to heavy equipment and large truck traffic in the area.

Due to the temporary road closure, Driftwood Campground, Three Creek Lake Campground and Three Creek Meadow Campground and Horse Camp, will delay their openings to July 21. Central Cascades Wilderness Permits for Park Meadow and Tam McArthur Rim Trailheads will also be delayed until July 21. Campgrounds and wilderness permits may be available earlier if road work is completed ahead of schedule.

The reconstruction work will include reshaping the prism of the road to restore a crown in the road surface. Restoring a crown in the road surface will allow water to properly drain off the road, preventing erosion and loss of surfacing.

The Forest road crew will then use heavy equipment to haul and place new aggregate on the road surface. Resurfacing the road will improve the longevity of the roadway and improve the efficacy of annual grading.

For more information, contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541)549-7700.

