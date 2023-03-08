PHOTOS: Olney Central College charter bus struck in crash

PARKERSBURG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A charter bus carrying the Olney Central College baseball team back from a tournament was involved in a wreck Tuesday evening.

According to Tim Dunahee with the Olney Fire Department, the crash occurred just north of Parkersburg, Illinois, at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Dunahee said the driver of the car involved said they had fallen asleep and ran off the road striking a large mailbox, as they swerved back onto the road the vehicle was in the path of the charter bus which swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid a head-on collision.

Image courtesy Tim Dunahee/Olney Fire Department

The car then struck the rear wheels of the bus. Neither the driver of the car or the occupants on the bus were seriously injured in the incident. Dunahee said the driver was alert and able to walk around the scene.

OCC baseball Head Coach Dennis Conley confirmed the incident occurred, and that there were no injured players as a result, saying it was “very fortunate and could have been a much worse situation.”

The team had been returning from a baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where they were able to win the tournament with an impressive undefeated 10-0 record.

