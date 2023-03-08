Lady Knights advance to basketball section final

The Lady Knights defeated Buffalo and Sartell-St. Stephen in the first two rounds of the section tournament, advancing to the section final.

STMA and Buffalo played a close game in the opening minutes on March 2, but the Lady Knights went on a big run to build a decisive lead. The score at halftime was a commanding 58-27.

STMA put up 100 points in the game, easily dispatching Buffalo to advance to the section semifinal. The defense allowed just 14 points in the second half, forcing 33 turnovers.

Cail Jahnke led the way with 18 points. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 17. Tessa Johnson scored 14, Piper Carlson scored 11 and Abby Hoselton scored 10.

Sartell-St. Stephen

STMA’s defense led the way early, then the offense got going in an 80-41 victory on the afternoon of March 4 against Sartell-St. Stephen.

The Lady Knights got out to a 25-5 lead in the first several minutes of the first half, only for Sartell-St. Stephen to stage a small rally. After a period of cold shooting, the Lady Knights got going on offense, which led to the team building a 45-19 lead at the break.

The momentum carried into the second half, where the team built a 41-point lead. Toward the end of the game, Lauren Hoselton briefly checked into the game to score a quick basket, much to the delight of the STMA crowd. The final score was 80-41.

Ja’Kahla Craft led all scorers with 18 points. Tessa Johnson had 12. Jahnke and Ava Haus each scored 11, and Abby Hoselton scored 10.

Head coach Kent Hamre said that the defense did the job for much of the game.

“The girls know that they can play defense,” he said.

Craft said that the team has confidence in each other.

“My team always tells me to keep shooting regardless of whether I’m missing or not,” she said.

The Knights take on Elk River in the section final on Thursday, March 9.