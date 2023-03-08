Crimson boys hockey heads to state after Section 5AA championship win

Maple Grove boys hockey made an eventful run in the Section 5AA tournament last week, winning two games and the Section 5AA title. Maple Grove beat Champlin Park on Feb. 28, before winning the sectional tournament over Rogers on March 2.

Champlin Park

Maple Grove kept its eyes on the section title prize on Tuesday with a determined performance against Champlin Park, which they beat 6-2 at the Fogerty Ice Arena in the Section 5AA semifinal. The successful night, however, started on a difficult note.

Champlin Park’s Matthew Blodgett opened the scoring in the eighth minute, capitalizing on a strong second half of the first period for the Rebels. His goal came amid a scrappy pile up near the goal, but the shot put the Rebels ahead.

Maple Grove’s answer came in the final seconds of the period, though in somewhat controversial fashion. With eight seconds on the clock, Maple Grove went on the offensive.

As chaos broke out in front of the Champlin Park goal and players dived and piled around the goal line, the puck snuck out and over the line. The line itself was truly the mark of the goal, as the net itself had been tossed to the side by the stack of players in front of it. Jack Kernan was credited with the goal.

Maple Grove then made the most of the second period. Luke Margenau and Kernan scored two quick goals on the counter in the seventh and eighth minutes to give Maple Grove a 3-1 lead by the start of the third period.

The Crimson found three big goals in the third period, each a team goal that reflected Maple Grove’s intelligent movement of the puck and coordinated passing.

Kernan scored in the third and eighth minutes and Riley Bot in the ninth.

Champlin Park scored on a goal from Will Burnevik in the 14th minute to end it at 6-2.

Rogers

Maple Grove boys hockey came out on top of a hectic, hard-fought Section 5AA title game against Rogers Thursday night, at a packed Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River.

Finn Brink opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, giving Maple Grove an optimistic start. The Crimson had earned dominant wins in the lead-up to this final, but Rogers did not make Thursday’s win easy.

Rogers went on to outshoot Maple Grove 13-9, but Maple Grove still found the second goal of the night as Joey Imgrund scored on a power play.

Rogers had grown into the game after the poor start to the first period, with a certain momentum on its side, but it was Maple Grove that made the most of its chances.

Rogers started the second period perfectly with a power play goal in the first minute to make it 2-1. Maple Grove responded well as Lucas Busch and Brink scored, both in the fourth minute, to extend the Crimson’s lead.

Two late goals from Rogers, however, left Maple Grove just marginally in the lead at the second intermission. While it was the Crimson putting on the most offensive pressure, Maple Grove also began to look close to losing control of the game.

Despite the concern in the air for the Maple Grove portion of the 1,600 filled seats at the arena, in addition to an endless sea of standing fans, the Crimson took to the third period with near-perfection.

Jack Kernan opened the scoring for Maple Grove in the third period, getting the Crimson back on track. Maple Grove received four penalties in the final period, but the Crimson did not allow those hiccups to stop their momentum. Empty-net goals from Brink and Blake Steenerson wrapped things up and secured a 7-3 win for Maple Grove.

Rogers outshot Maple Grove 40-29 overall. Maple Grove had seven infractions for 14 total minutes. Rogers had five infractions for 10 total minutes. Jay Ellingson and Steenerson tied for most assists, making two each.

The win means Maple Grove has won the boys hockey Section 5AA title for the fourth year in a row.

Maple Grove was scheduled to take part in the first round of the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center this week, playing Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, March 9.