Crimson girls basketball cruises past Irondale in section quarterfinals

Maple Grove girls basketball started its Section 5AAAA campaign in style with a statement 81-17 win over Irondale in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2.

The Crimson got off to the races immediately, leading 41-14 at halftime. Maple Grove kept the points coming in the second half, scoring 40 to three from Irondale.

Kennedy Klick led Maple Grove’s 15 scoring players with 18 points. Jordan Ode was close behind with 12 points. The performance comes after a busy week for Klick. The University of Minnesota commit was recently named a Class 4A all-star by the Minnesota Girls Basketball All-Star Series.

The win presented opportunities for younger players to shine as well, including freshman Sophia Anderson and sophomores Addie Hanna, Bella Hanna, Kendra Overskei, Kaitlyn Clough and Lexi Hanna. All six players scored.

Maple Grove girls basketball was set to play in the Section 5AAAA semifinals on Wednesday, March 8, hosting Mounds View, which bested Spring Lake Park 74-70 in its quarterfinal.