Knights boys basketball falls in triple OT in finale

By By Jake Schroer Crow River News Sports,

5 days ago

The Knights boys quite literally limped to the finish line, dressing just a handful of players for the March 3 regular season finale against Moorhead.

Despite the thin lineup, the Knights showed plenty of fight, sticking with Moorhead throughout the game. They trailed at halftime by a score of 30-28. The second-half saw the teams continue to play a very close game.

With just under three minutes left in regulation, the game was tied at 56-56. The Knights ran a lot of clock and got a basket from Drew Luster to take the lead. Later, Moorhead tied the game at 58-58. Both teams had chances at the potential winning basket, but neither team could close on the opportunity.

In overtime, the Knights had a good chance to win when Logan Jans scored to break another tie and then the Knights got a turnover with 29 seconds left. A missed free throw gave the Spuds another chance, and they took it, tying the game and sending it to a second overtime.

The second overtime saw the two teams each only score one basket, but the Knights suffered the biggest blow as Luster fouled out, leaving the bench even thinner. A third overtime followed, and with a tie late in the frame, the Spuds got a three-point basket. The Knights were unable to answer. The final score was 74-71.

Colton Demarais led the way with 19 points. Jeremiah Johnson scored 16. Jans had 11. Landon Riebel and Jake Vagts each scored 10.

Head coach Jeff Oseth said that his guys fought until the end.

“Those six guys went toe-to-toe for 48 minutes, and we just didn’t have enough,” he said.

The Knights finished the regular season with a record of 8-18, losing their final 11 games.

