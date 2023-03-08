Osseo girls basketball ends season in playoff loss to Champlin Park

Osseo girls basketball ended its season on March 2 in a Section 5AAAA tournament battle with Champlin Park. Osseo beat the Rebels 66-63 in the regular season, but lost on Thursday, 45-72.

The Orioles entered the playoffs with a 7-18 overall record, while the Champlin Park Rebels had an 11-15 record.

Despite the eventual loss, Osseo showed brightly at times in the matchup, trailing Champlin Park by just two points at halftime, 22-24.

Champlin Park did step up in the second half, doubling its first-half total with 48, while the Orioles scored 23.

Jaelyn Choi remained the engine of Osseo’s offense late in the season with 16 points against Champlin Park. Taydem Miller was close behind with 10 points.

Choi also ended the season as Osseo’s top points scorer, with 293. Jasia White scored the most free throws for Osseo, sinking six of six, while Choi made the most three-pointers, with four.

Despite an injury late in the season, Aalayah Wilson ended the year second on the team in points scored, its leader in points per game, at 18.9, and with the most points scored in a game by an Oriole, 36.

Osseo was also able to give time to younger student athletes, playing sophomores like Maya Sampy, Audrey McNeil and Teshaya Anderson throughout the 2022-23 season.

In a statement on social media after the game, the Osseo girls basketball team staff noted its pride in the team’s season and progress:

“Last night didn’t go as we had hoped but we continued to take steps in building our program. Our five seniors grew on and off the court and have left their program better than when they walked in.”