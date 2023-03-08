Champlin Park girls basketball takes down Osseo, Park Center falls to Roseville

The Section 6AAAA girls basketball tournament got underway March 2. Champlin Park hosted Osseo and Park Center visited Roseville.

No. 3 Champlin Park def. No. 6 Osseo 80-41

The Rebels hosted the Orioles, who actually defeated them in their one regular season meeting 66-63 on Feb. 7. Osseo (7-19) kept it close and were down 24-22 at the half. But the Rebels (11-14) took over in the second half.

Senior guard Ashlee Burchette was the catalyst for Champlin Park’s big second half, weaving her way through the defense for layups and hitting some timely 3-pointers. She finished with a team-high 20 points, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the second time this season. The Rebels scored 48 points in the second half.

Champlin Park got contributions all over the court. Junior guard Ava Holman had 11 while senior guard Nicole Lillard and junior forward Mariah Pates each had 9 apiece.

They eventually found their groove to score at least 70 points in a game for the fifth time this season.

Champlin Park struggled to take care of the ball in the first half. Osseo’s 2-3 zone defense was giving their opponent fits. The effort made it hard for the Rebels to make even the simplest passes. It kept the game close as the Orioles pounced on the fast break opportunities.

Osseo guards Jaelyn Choi and Taydem Miller combined for 26 of the Orioles’ 45 points.

No. 2 Roseville def. No. 7 Park Center 65-58

Despite the Pirates having won only three games this season, the girls basketball team gave the Raiders all they could handle. Park Center was down 36-31 at halftime as they looked to spur the upset.

Roseville (17-10) senior Drew Johnston starred for the host team, putting up 25 points to lead her team to victory. The next highest scorer was junior Kendall Barnes with 10.

Park Center (3-24) guard Tiana Loyd had 17 points for the Pirates. Guard Nyomi Crushshon had 10.

Other Section 5AAAA results: No. 1 Maple Grove def. No. 8 Irondale 81-17; No. 4 Mounds View def. No. 5 Spring Lake Park 74-70