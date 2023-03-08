Rogers girls basketball takes on Elk River in section semifinals

When the Elk River and Rogers girls basketball teams split their season series this year, there was much speculation that there might be a rubber match down the road in the Section 8AAAA playoffs.

So after quarterfinal action saw the #3 seeded Elks dispatch Brainerd 81-30, and the #2 seeded Royals eliminate Moorhead 51-27, that speculation turned into anticipation. The re-match was set for the Section Semifinals on Saturday, March 4, at The Den in Rogers.

Both teams came into the game with identical 21-6 records. The point differential between the two teams from their previous meetings was a slight 4 points, and the only team that had defeated Elk River in their last 17 games was Rogers. Rogers was also riding a nine game winning streak. This game had all the ingredients for a classic showdown between ISD 728 siblings.

But Elk River would control this game and enjoyed a lopsided 74-45 victory that propelled them into the Section 8AAAA Championship on Thursday, March 9, vs. St. Michael in Monticello.

Elk River junior Kayla Christy set the tone early in this game by scoring 10 of the Elks first 12 points. Christy went 4 for 4 from the floor, including a couple of three pointers, to give the Elks a 12-6 lead five minutes in. Unbeknownst at the time, but the Royals would never get closer.

The Elks offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half, as they shot 62% from the floor, including 70% (7 of 10) from three point range, en route to 44 first half points. Christy poured in 16 points, and Lilly Osterman added 10 coming off the bench, to lead the Elk attack.

The second half saw the Elks continue their impressive play as the Elks again shot a blistering 59% from the floor.

For Rogers, they were led by senior guard Clara Glad with a game high 24 points. After a fantastic season, a disappointing loss for the Royals to be sure, but sometimes you just have to tip your hat to your opponent.