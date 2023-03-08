Man charged in Leawood bank robbery after string of other bank thefts, prosecutors say

A 54-year-old man is facing charges for a February bank robbery after allegedly stealing $1,000 from a Leawood bank, in the latest in a string of alleged bank thefts.

Troy Allen Robbins was charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly walking into the Chase Bank in the 4700 block of West 119th Street and slipping the teller a threatening note, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

Johnson County prosecutors say Robbins has been convicted for three previous bank robberies, and was under federal supervision at the time of the most recent incident.

Robbins allegedly walked up to a teller around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 without a mask or gloves, court documents state. The note he allegedly gave demanded cash in $50 and $100 bills and claimed he had a gun and would shoot.

The teller told Leawood police she hit a “robbery dispense” button twice and gave the man the cash.

Another employee told officers she watched the exchange on a live video feed from a neighboring office and heard Robbins say, “I’ve got a gun,” “I want hundreds,” and “Give me some more money.”

The teller told police the suspect asked for his note back before leaving. Authorities believe Robbins left the scene in a gray Ford Fusion that had been stolen from a Gladstone dealership. The defendant allegedly took the vehicle for a test drive and never returned it.

A license plate reader picked up the stolen vehicle with its dealership tags still attached on Town Center Drive and Nall Avenue not long after the robbery. Robbins had left his identification at the dealership after driving away with the truck, according to court documents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was immediately contacted and became involved in the investigation, prosecutors say.

Robbins was found at Bally’s Casino in Kansas City a short time later and arrested by Kansas City police. He was charged the following day.

Robbins remains in Johnson County Jail on $250,000 bond.