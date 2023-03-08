Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Dickson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023

By Michael Carpenter,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKcvA_0lC55Ysm00

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1De’tynn Q Smith

DOB: 10/13/2003

Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony

2Jamion Wynn

DOB: 2/5/1995

Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon

Last seen unknown

3Waldin Rivera Paz

DOB: 5/3/1977

Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2

Last seen unknown

4Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998

Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property

Last seen in Hermitage

5Adrian Abernathy

DOB: 8/5/1993

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report

Last seen unknown

6Brandon G. Martin

DOB: 11/21/1980

Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent

Last seen unknown

7Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

DOB: 10/1/1999

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication x2, Child abuse- Aggravated- Child 8 or less, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury

Last seen unknown

8William D. Tribue

DOB: 6/2/1981

Wanted for Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury

Last seen unknown

9India Bell

DOB: 8/9/2001

Wanted for Attempted Homicide

Last seen unknown

10Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

DOB: 6/14/1993

Wanted for Burglary-Aggravated x2, Contempt-Conditional Bond Release x2, Failure to Appear

Last seen unknown

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Nashville Man Facing Felony Drug Counts After Multiple Drugs Found During Eviction
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Man charged after drive-by shooting at ex-wife’s home
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man critically injured in shooting on Youngs Lane
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart near Nashville, police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Metro Nashville schools employee arrested after high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Nashville father prays for daughter’s alleged teen killer
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Woman arrested after barricading herself in bar bathroom with child
Nashville, TN4 days ago
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN3 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 13, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Woman Faces Child Endangerment Charge After Barricade Incident at Donelson Bar
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Cornelius Stevens punches his father when told to do household chores
Clarksville, TN4 days ago
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN3 days ago
18-year-old shot multiple times in West Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Man charged after spilling tea in Tennessee McDonald’s, police say
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Fentanyl, other drugs found in overnight bust on Bell Road
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Tennessee Music Pathways Installs Marker Honoring John Rich
Dickson, TN3 hours ago
Affidavit: Metro Police recover car stolen from dead man
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Teenager Flown To Hospital After Christian County Pursuit
Hopkinsville, KY3 days ago
Nearly 30 ounces of cocaine, guns seized in drug bust
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Murfreesboro Biker Killed In Florida Crash
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy