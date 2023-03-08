FTC reminds AT&T customers of throttling settlement

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’ve had AT&T as your wireless carrier, you could get a check in the mail.

The Federal Trade Commission is trying to get the word out about a $60 million settlement with AT&T. The agency sued the wireless carrier, alleging they slowed down service for some customers with unlimited plans.

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited data plan between October 2011 and June 2015, experienced data throttling, and didn’t already get a payment from AT&T, can file a claim by going to FTC.gov .

The average payout is between $20 and $30. Consumers who qualify for the settlement have until May 18 to file a claim.

