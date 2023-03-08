Open in App
Louisville, KY
FOX 56

Bourbon & Beyond 2023 lineup announced

By Braxton Caudill,

5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Bourbon & Beyond has released the lineup for its 2023 festival in Louisville.

Headliners for the festival are Brandi Carlisle, Billy Strings, Train, The Killers, Duran Duran, Hozier, The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, Bruno Mars, Blondie, and John Batiste.

View the full lineup here .

The festival will occur from Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds.

For ticket prices, information, and more, visit bourbonandbeyond2023.com .

