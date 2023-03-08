Claire Simon Documentary ‘Our Body’ Acquired By Cinema Guild

EXCLUSIVE : Cinema Guild has nabbed North American rights to the feature doc Our Body directed by Venice prize winner Claire Simon ( The Competition ), which premiered to critical acclaim at last month’s Berlin Film Festival before touching down stateside at MoMA’s Doc Fortnight as well as True/False. Pic is slated for release in theaters later this year.

Simon looks, with Our Body , at the everyday operations of the gynecological ward in a public hospital in Paris. In the process, she questions what it means to live in a woman’s body, filming the diversity, singularity and beauty of patients in all stages of life. We see cancer screenings and fertility appointments, a teenager dealing with an unwanted pregnancy, a trans woman considering the beginnings of menopause. Through these encounters and many more, the specific fears, desires and struggles of these individuals become the health challenges we all face, even the filmmaker herself.

“We’ve long been impressed by Claire Simon’s rigorous and compassionate approach to filmmaking and are so excited for the chance to bring her latest the U.S.,” said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. “ Our Body displays a filmmaker at the peak of her powers. It raises so many questions that women everywhere face and that couldn’t be more critical to our own national discourse.”

“ Our body is probably the most ambitious attempt to date to ask what it means to live in women’s bodies,” added Films Boutique CEO Jean-Christoph Simon, who negotiated the film’s deal with Cinema Guild’s Kelly and Tom Sveen. “We are thrilled to be working with Cinema Guild, the ideal partner to bring the film to the US and Canadian audiences.”

Cinema Guild is a premier distributor of world cinema, independent films and documentaries, whose recent releases include Rodrigo Reyes’ Sansón and Me , Jacquelyn Mills’ Geographies of Solitude and Juan Pablo Gonzalez’s Dos Estaciones . Other upcoming releases from the company include Hong Sangsoo’s Walk Up , Helena Wittmann’s Human Flowers of Flesh and Laura Citarella’s Trenque Lauquen .

