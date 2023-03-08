Open in App
Columbia, MD
Daily Voice

Randallstown Resident Tried To Kill Man In Weekend Altercation: Police

By Annie DeVoe,

5 days ago
Howard County police Photo Credit: Howard County Police Department (Facebook)

A Randallstown man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a victim over the weekend in Columbia, authorities say.

Marcus Burnette, 38, was arrested after police found 55-year-old Jason Bell suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 5, according to Howard County police.

Police located Bell after responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Governor Warfield Parkway and Chestnut Park Lane.

Bell was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was treated for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that Burnette reportedly shot Bell while he was stopped in his car after an altercation at Bel's home the night of Saturday, March 4.

Burnette has been charted with attempted first and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and related weapon violations. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

