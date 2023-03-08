Open in App
Rock Island, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Let the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department help you have a hoppin’ good Easter

By Sharon Wren,

5 days ago

Ever thought about having an Easter egg hunt at home but don’t have the prep time? The City of Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department has the answer! During the week of April 3 rd -7 th , staff members will deliver 20 candy stuffed eggs to homes and place them around the front yard for $20. Delivery is open to immediate Quad City addresses and residents can sign up for a specific date and either morning (delivered before noon) or afternoon (delivered before 4 p.m.) delivery. Add on 20 more eggs for only $10. Delivery will happen rain or shine. Register online here or call RIFAC at (309) 732-7275.

On April 1st, 2nd or 8 th , residents can arrange for the Easter Bunny to scatter 20 eggs in their yards and pose for photos for $35. Add on 20 more eggs for $10. Register online here or call RIFAC at (309) 732-7275.

