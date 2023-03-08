Facing pressure, S.F. supervisors defend sanctuary city law

Supervisor Matt Dorsey has proposed amending San Francisco's sanctuary city laws to allow local officials to facilitate deportation of people accused or convicted of dealing fentanyl. Craig Lee/The Examiner

An unrelenting opioid overdose crisis and pressure from the federal government won’t sway San Francisco’s commitment to preserving itself as a sanctuary city.

The Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution on Tuesday doubling down on their sanctuary city commitment, promising to refuse collaboration with immigration officials except in extreme circumstances.

The vote served as a repudiation of the federal government’s refusal to extradite two suspects — both of whom are wanted for violent crimes — to San Francisco to face prosecution.

The resolution was also approved just weeks after a proposal by Supervisor Matt Dorsey to add an exception to the city’s long-standing sanctuary city status for people convicted of, or charged with, dealing fentanyl.

Dorsey was the only member to vote against the resolution on Tuesday, which was sponsored by Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

Current city law prevents local authorities from voluntarily notifying federal immigration officials when a person who could face deportation is released from custody, except when that person has been convicted of a serious violent felony.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins asked the Board of Supervisors last month to make an exception to the sanctuary city law after federal authorities located two Mexican nationals wanted for rape and murder in San Francisco.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security refused to bring back the suspects unless San Francisco agreed to notify the department if and when they were eventually released from custody, Jenkins told the San Francisco Standard.

Supervisors rejected this pressure, saying there was nothing about the sanctuary city law preventing DHS from returning the suspects.

“There is no legal requirement that federal authorities need any waiver of San Francisco’s Sanctuary Ordinance in order to extradite these two suspects, as evidenced in 2019, when the Trump Administration and DHS extradited an individual from Canada, who was charged with sexual assault allegations in San Francisco without any Sanctuary Ordinance waiver whatsoever,” the resolution states.

The resolution was delayed by a week at the last Supervisors meeting. For a second consecutive week, scores of immigration activists testified in support of the resolution during public comment.

While she said the crimes which the men are accused of are “heinous,” Ronen said there “is so much deeply wrong” about the federal government’s request.

Ronen pointed to the annual budget of Immigrations and Custom Enforcement, which according to its website is about

$8 billion.

“They have endless resources to enforce this nation’s immigration laws … we must maintain the trust of our immigrant community and elected officials and public officials here in San Francisco,” Ronen said.

Dorsey’s proposal — which is technically still alive, but doesn’t appear to have the votes necessary to pass — would have amended the law to allow San Francisco officials to notify the feds when a person has been convicted or charged with fentanyl dealing.

“Narrowly tailored, thoughtful exceptions — especially more recently — have always been part of sanctuary and far from being an attack on it, I would argue that it is a workable policy,” Dorsey said last week.

The debate comes as San Francisco continues to make modest progress, at best, in combating the opioid overdose epidemic. As the mayor and other city leaders are quick to point out, more people have died in San Francisco from opioid overdoses than from COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

But Dorsey’s colleagues have drawn the line at tinkering with San Francisco’s sanctuary city laws, which were first adopted in 1989.

“The sanctuary ordinance is to the immigrant population what marriage equality was, it is a foundational representation of our values through legislation,” Supervisor Myrna Melgar said last week.

Dorsey’s proposal is based on the assumption that many dealers in San Francisco are undocumented immigrants — and attributed that assessment to former progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who defended The City’s sanctuary city laws .

Dorsey’s proposal was quickly met with a deluge of criticism from civil rights groups and immigrant advocacy organizations.

“With the efforts by City leaders to weaken our Sanctuary City protections, once again our community is being criminalized and human beings are being told that they are worth less simply because they are immigrants,” Faith in Action Bay Area wrote in a letter to Supervisors. “This dangerous narrative of fear, crime and insecurity that is being imposed on our community is divisive, exclusionary, and encourages racism toward our community.”