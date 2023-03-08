Coperni Taps Kylie Jenner for Fall 2023 Collection Campaign

Coperni tapped Kylie Jenner for its latest campaign.

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Casual in White Sneakers for Helicopter Piloting Practice

The luxury brand and the beauty mogul teamed up with Coperni’s fall 2023 collection right after the collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

For the campaign, Jenner posed in a few different looks that were seen on the runway in Paris. One look consisted of a white feather minidress with spaghetti straps. She wore sheer black tights and silver strappy heels with the look.

Another outfit that Jenner wore was a large white coat with black speckles. The oversized cocoon-like coat reached Jenner’s ankles and featured an asymmetrical hemline. She added black tights under this garment as well and wore black leather ankle strap heels. In the photo, the popular Swipe bag is also being handed to Jenner in a crisp white shade.

Halle Berry Struggles to Zip Into Skintight Pants & Gets Help from Stylist While Lying on the Floor

In another photo, Jenner wore a black knit dress. The bodycon piece featured thick straps and a scoop neckline. It also was complete with silver metal hand molds that were attached throughout the dress.

Outside of launching her own ventures like Kylie Baby and Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has been involved in the fashion industry for years. Prior to Coperni, she starred in campaigns for Balmain, Puma , Adidas and more.

Coperni recently went viral during its spring 2023 show, when technicians sprayed a fabric dress onto Bella Hadid , and the brand made headlines again this season when they brought out robots to walk alongside the models.

PHOTOS: Discover Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

Olivia Cooke Suits Up in Earthy Layers & Buckled Mary Janes for 'House of the Dragon' FYC Event