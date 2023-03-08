Open in App
Columbia, SC
6AM City

Celebrating Columbia Chamber's 2023 Impact Award winners

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRZuq_0lC50GLZ00

LS3P, along with McCrory Construction, transformed the surface parking lot into an upscale hotel that spurred economic development in the Vista.

Photo provided by LS3P

The Columbia Chamber announced the winners of its 2023 Columbia Impact Awards . The annual awards acknowledge local businesses or individuals that work to make Columbia a better place to live, play and do business .


Let’s see how some of these winners have impacted Columbia recently.

🏆 Winners

Ben Arnold founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arnold Family Corporation — received The Cathy Novinger Trailblazer Award , which honors individuals who show exemplary leadership in his/her industry and advocate for positive impact business endeavors. You may recognize its work on Cola’s first residential tower in the central business district : The Palms .


Mark Anthony Brewing the 4th largest brewer in the Us — received the Diversity & Inclusion Award for being a partner that goes above and beyond to create a diverse work environment. The Mark Anthony Brewing is a supply chain management company that invested $400 million in a new facility that created 300 new jobs to increase production of White Claw and Mike’s Hard Lemonade on Shop Road in Columbia.

🙌 Columbia Chamber’s Golden Nail Award recipients

  • LS3P — a multi-disciplinary firm offering architecture, interior, and planning services
  • The Cambria Hotel — opened last year in the heart of the Vista
  • 1813 Main — Cohn Construction + Cason Development Group are redeveloping the old Klondike Building and introducing 1813 Main apartments.
  • 5th & Sloan — An $11 million Rosewood Church Redevelopment project , featuring four buildings, 49 high-end apartments, and a mix of retailers
  • The Palms 1101 — The Palms offers Studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with a rooftop lounge, a business center, a pet spa , and more.
  • WestLawn — Columbia’s first-ever Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) building, located in the heart of the BullStreet District
The Golden Nail is awarded to businesses for exemplary cosmetic, commercial, or re-purposing contributions to the Midlands.

Click here to see the full list of recipients and more information on the Columbia Chamber .
