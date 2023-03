Celebrating Columbia Chamber's 2023 Impact Award winners

LS3P, along with McCrory Construction, transformed the surface parking lot into an upscale hotel that spurred economic development in the Vista. Photo provided by LS3P

🏆 Winners

🙌 Columbia Chamber’s Golden Nail Award recipients

LS3P — a multi-disciplinary firm offering architecture, interior, and planning services

The Cambria Hotel — opened last year in the heart of the Vista

1813 Main — Cohn Construction + Cason Development Group are redeveloping the old Klondike Building and introducing 1813 Main apartments.

5th & Sloan — An $11 million Rosewood Church Redevelopment project , featuring four buildings, 49 high-end apartments, and a mix of retailers

The Palms 1101 — The Palms offers Studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with a rooftop lounge, a business center, a pet spa , and more.

and more. WestLawn — Columbia’s first-ever Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) building, located in the heart of the BullStreet District

The Columbia Chamberof its 2023 Columbia Impact Awards . The annual awardsthat work to make Columbia aLet’s see how some of these winners have impacted Columbia recently.— received, which honors individuals who show exemplary leadership in his/her industry and advocate for positive impact business endeavors. You may recognize its work on Cola’s first— received thefor being a partner that goes above and beyond to create a diverse work environment. The Mark Anthony Brewing is athat invested $400 million in a new facility that created 300 new jobs to increase production ofon Shop Road in Columbia.The Golden Nail is awarded to businesses forto the Midlands. Click here to see the full list of recipients and