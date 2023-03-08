Celebrating Columbia Chamber's 2023 Impact Award winners
5 days ago
The Columbia Chamber announced the winners of its 2023 Columbia Impact Awards . The annual awards acknowledge local businesses or individuals that work to make Columbia a better place to live, play and do business .
Let’s see how some of these winners have impacted Columbia recently.
🏆 Winners
Ben Arnold — founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arnold Family Corporation — received The Cathy Novinger Trailblazer Award , which honors individuals who show exemplary leadership in his/her industry and advocate for positive impact business endeavors. You may recognize its work on Cola’s first residential tower in the central business district : The Palms .
Mark Anthony Brewing — the 4th largest brewer in the Us — received the Diversity & Inclusion Award for being a partner that goes above and beyond to create a diverse work environment. The Mark Anthony Brewing is a supply chain management company that invested $400 million in a new facility that created 300 new jobs to increase production of White Claw and Mike’s Hard Lemonade on Shop Road in Columbia.
🙌 Columbia Chamber’s Golden Nail Award recipients
LS3P — a multi-disciplinary firm offering architecture, interior, and planning services
