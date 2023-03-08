Open in App
Athlon Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Workout Video Is Going Viral

By Lauren Merola,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a15Qq_0lC507UH00

NFL free agency begins in a week, and Odell Beckham Jr. is making his case to be signed.

Beckham tore his ACL for the second time in Super Bowl LVI. He sat out the entirety of the 2022 season and his plan as of December, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, was to sign with a new team at the start of free agency on March 15. One team executive told Fowler that Beckham will “be the prize” of the 2023 crop of free-agent receivers.

One year removed from injuring his knee, Beckham looks primed to go in a video released by the NFL.

Beckham, 30, still provides a dynamic element to any offense, much like he did for the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl run, registering 48 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, including the playoffs.

Beckham had visits with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in December. The Cowboys backed out of a potential deal after concerns arose that Beckham wasn't ready to return for the end of the 2022 season.

He's ready to go in 2023 and will get a chance to prove that come free agency.

