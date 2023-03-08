Open in App
Trumbull County, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One Tank Trip: Italian Food Trail

By David Moss,

5 days ago

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Do you know that feeling when you are craving Italian food? Well, our traveling man David Moss is very familiar with that, and on this One Tank Trip , he has the cure for that hankering.

Get ready to hit the Italian Food Trail. You don’t need a passport, but you can get one. 50 tasty spots in Trumbull County. See for yourself in our One Tank Trips. Watch the video above.

Italian grocers, wineries, delis, and of course pizzerias! To find the 60-plus locations, click here .

