West Lafayette, IN
FOX59

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 172 –Winter Zoom Room

By Adam Bartels - Assignment Editor,

5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – With just a few weeks left until Spring, and March Madness upon us, it’s a good time to get the Winter Zoom Room, roundtable style discussion on Purdue Sports out there before it’s too late!

Tanner Lee and Evan Webb from the Boiler Breakdown Podcast once again join FOX59’s Adam Bartels to talk Purdue Basketball (Men and Women), Football, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

