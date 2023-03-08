Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Athletes sue Ivy League over its no-scholarship policy

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wtwf2_0lC4xCFa00

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A pair of basketball players from Brown allege in a federal lawsuit that the Ivy League’s policy of not offering athletic scholarships amounts to a price-fixing agreement that denies athletes proper financial aid and payment for their services.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut by attorneys representing Grace Kirk, a member of Brown’s women’s team, and Tamenang Choh, who played for the men’s team from 2017 through 2022. They are seeking class-action status to represent all current and former athletes at the eight Ivy League schools dating back to those recruited since March 2019.

The suit argues Ivy League schools illegally conspired to limit financial aid and not compensate athletes for their services.

“In either case, regardless of whether considered as a restraint on the price of education, the value of financial aid, the price of athletic services, or the level of compensation to Ivy League athletes, the Ivy League Agreement is per se illegal,” the lawsuit states.

Harvard, Yale, Brown, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, Columbia and Penn don’t offer merit scholarships of any kind, including athletic scholarships. The policy, which dates back to 1954, makes the Ivy League the only Division I athletic conference that prohibits member schools from offering any athletic scholarships

Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris defended the policy in a statement responding to the legal action, noting there are a wide variety of options when it comes to opportunities available to college-level athletes.

“The Ivy League athletics model is built upon the foundational principle that student-athletes should be representative of the wider student body, including the opportunity to receive need-based financial aid,” she said. “In turn, choosing and embracing that principle then provides each Ivy League student-athlete a journey that balances a world-class academic experience with the opportunity to compete in Division I athletics and ultimately paves a path for lifelong success.”

But attorneys for the Brown athletes point out that other elite academic schools, such as Stanford and Duke, do offer athletic scholarships.

“These schools are not part of the Ivy League, but they demonstrate they can maintain stellar academic standards while competing for excellent athletes, and without agreed upon limits on price,” the lawsuit said.

The suit also argues that Ivy League schools have a major influence over the path that a small pool of people who are both elite students and elite athletes can take, so by not offering athletic scholarships, the league is artificially suppressing the market for those students.

“The natural, foreseeable, and intended result of the Ivy League Agreement is that Ivy League athletes have paid more for their education and earned less in compensation or reimbursement than they would have in the absence of the agreement,” the lawsuit said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Bruce Springsteen postpones 3rd straight concert due to illness
Albany, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS12 hours ago
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
Man walking dog finds human hand belonging to woman buried at New York cemetery
New York City, NY2 days ago
Silicon Valley Bank shutdown: Here is what to know
Santa Clara, CA2 days ago
Silicon Valley Bank: Government holding auction in attempt to sell failed institution
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy