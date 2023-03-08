Open in App
Syracuse, NY
CBS 17

Wake Forest eliminates Syracuse on buzzer-beater 3-pointer in ACC Tournament

By Kayla Morton,

5 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Daivien Williamson called good night.

With 0.2 seconds left, the grad student guard drilled a three-pointer from the right side to upset No. 8 Syracuse (17-14, 10-10 ACC) 77-74 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The shot helped Williamson finish tied as the Deamon Deacon leading scorer with 17 points with freshman forward Bobi Klintman. All five No. 9 Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10 ACC) starters finished in double figures.

Wake Forest also finished 100 percent from the free throw line, 12-12, 45 percent from the floor and 32 percent from behind the arc.

Four of five starters finished in double figures for Syracuse, who shot 82 percent from the charity stripe, 39 percent from the floor and 59 percent from 3-point range.

Following the loss, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim announced he is stepping down after 47 years. Associate head coach Adrian Autry has been named the team’s next head coach, according to a report from theScore.

