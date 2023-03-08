NFL Combine Awards: RBs and the Big Uglies (Offensive Linemen)

Using made-up awards to identify the biggest winners, surprises, moments, and measurements at the NFL Combine on Sunday.

On Sunday, the NFL Combine released measurements and athletic testing for running backs, and more importantly, offensive linemen. That's right, the big uglies. The peak athletes of the 21st century. Saving the best for last.

In the third installment of this series, I am going to give out some made-up awards for these positions that I think sound cool. First, I handed out awards for defensive linemen and linebackers . Then, I focused on the diva positions ( QB, DB, WR, TE ). Within each article, I discussed the biggest NFL Combine winners, surprises, moments, and more.

Muscle Hamster Award: Chase Brown (25 Reps)

Chase Brown Relative Athletic Score Relative Athletic Score

Why is Chase Brown a muscle hamster? Because he put up 25 reps on the bench press as an undersized running back. Standing only 5-foot-9, the Illinois RB had himself a day. He was the top performer among running backs in the bench press, vertical jump, and broad jump.

Instant Accelerator Award: Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell Relative Athletic Score Relative Athletic Score

Being the only running back to run the 10-yard split in under 1.5 seconds, Keaton Mitchell is the most instant accelerator of the class. The East Carolina product might be small, but he makes up for it with speed. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated over 2,900 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Pirates.

Pterodactyl Award: Dawand Jones (36 3/8")

Dawand Jones (RAS not available) Photo: Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

The Pterodactyl Award goes to the player with the longest arms for the day. And on Sunday, that designation belonged to Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones , whose arms measured 36.4 inches. Jones has been a widely discussed player throughout the NFL Combine due to his unique frame and dominant power. While there are questions about whether he could fit into some NFL schemes, there are not many questions about his pass-blocking abilities.

Who is That Guy Award: John Ojukwu

John Ojukwu Relative Athletic Score Relative Athletic Score

Every year, it seems like some Boise State prospect goes under the radar and an NFL team gets a mid-round steal. That list includes Khalil Shakir, Alexander Mattison, Cedric Wilson, Tanner Vallejo, Jay Ajayi, Charles Leno, and Matt Paradis, among others. On Sunday, John Ojukwu really stood out to me. His long arms paired with good athletic traits point to a future in the NFL. I need to get my hands on some Boise State tape.

Pinnacle Athlete Award: Jon Gaines II

Jon Gaines II Relative Athletic Score Relative Athletic Score

This award goes out to the highest RAS score of the day. And on Sunday, that designation belonged to offensive guard Jon Gaines II . The UCLA product showed elite athletic traits that few offensive linemen possess. And after seeing his testing, I went back and watched the film. His athletic traits show all over the field. While consistency has been an issue for Gaines, his raw athletic ability flashes often.

