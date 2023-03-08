Open in App
Tulsa, OK
KRMG

Tom Hanks is coming to Tulsa

By Skyler Cooper,

5 days ago
Academy Award winner Tom Hanks is coming to Tulsa in May to promote his new book “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.”

The novel is about the making of an action movie based on a comic book.

Hanks will be at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on May 13th to speak about his book.

Magic City Books is sponsoring the event. Tickets go on sale March 15th at 10:30 a.m.

According to Magic City Books , all tickets include a hardcover copy of the book.

