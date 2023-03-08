Open in App
Road Closures Scheduled Due To 5 Freeway Enhancement Project

By Dani Gallegos,

5 days ago

Several surface street road closures are planned due to construction on the 5 Freeway in Valencia next week.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is set to have several road closures in order to extend the existing 5 Freeway bridge over Rye Canyon Road to accommodate the new HOV lanes being installed along the 5 Freeway corridor starting Sunday, March 12 as a part of the I-5 North County Enhancement project.

Construction is scheduled to take place along the outside shoulders near the center median along Rye Canyon Road, adjacent to the I-5 with possible overnight lane closures, according to Metro officials.

Traffic and potential lane closures are anticipated from Sunday, March 12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a short break for afternoon traffic, and an overnight reclosure from 7 p.m. Sunday to  5 a.m. Monday, March 13 as needed, added officials.

Available Detours:

  • Traveling northbound on The Old Road, turn left on Henry Mayo Drive, enter eastbound SR-126/Newhall Ranch Road, continue on Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.
  • Traveling southbound on The Old Road, turn left on Magic Mountain Parkway, left on McBean Parkway, left on Newhall Ranch Road, continue Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.
  • Traveling westbound on Rye Canyon Road, turn left on Newhall Ranch Road, right on McBean Parkway, right on Magic Mountain Parkway, continue to The Old Road/Rye Canyon Road.

Metro officials remind drivers that the speed limit within the construction zone on the I-5 is 55 mph. san

For more information visit the website or call (213) 922-2772

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita's only local radio station.

