Road Closures Scheduled Due To 5 Freeway Enhancement Project

Several surface street road closures are planned due to construction on the 5 Freeway in Valencia next week.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is set to have several road closures in order to extend the existing 5 Freeway bridge over Rye Canyon Road to accommodate the new HOV lanes being installed along the 5 Freeway corridor starting Sunday, March 12 as a part of the I-5 North County Enhancement project.

Construction is scheduled to take place along the outside shoulders near the center median along Rye Canyon Road, adjacent to the I-5 with possible overnight lane closures, according to Metro officials.

Traffic and potential lane closures are anticipated from Sunday, March 12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a short break for afternoon traffic, and an overnight reclosure from 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, March 13 as needed, added officials.

Available Detours:

Traveling northbound on The Old Road, turn left on Henry Mayo Drive, enter eastbound SR-126/Newhall Ranch Road, continue on Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Traveling southbound on The Old Road, turn left on Magic Mountain Parkway, left on McBean Parkway, left on Newhall Ranch Road, continue Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Traveling westbound on Rye Canyon Road, turn left on Newhall Ranch Road, right on McBean Parkway, right on Magic Mountain Parkway, continue to The Old Road/Rye Canyon Road.

Metro officials remind drivers that the speed limit within the construction zone on the I-5 is 55 mph. san

For more information visit the website or call (213) 922-2772

