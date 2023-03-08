Oregon can single-handedly reduce local warming and drought

Last week, oil industry lobbyists and Timber Unity opponents flooded the record with misinformation about the Better Fuels Oregon legislation, but the fight is not over.

Better Fuels Oregon (Senate Bill 803) would gradually replace obsolete petroleum diesel with renewable diesel for sale as a fuel source in Oregon by 2030.

Black carbon is a greenhouse gas that is a local warming agent 450 times more potent than CO2. Sixty-percent of all black carbon comes from petroleum diesel and is one of Oregon’s biggest manmade contributors to premature snow melt and warming, which causes water scarcity and drought in Oregon.

Black carbon lands on our mountains and acts like a radioactive blanket constantly melting our snowpack in the winter and glaciers in the summer.

But because of Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program, we have a low-cost alternative in Oregon — renewable diesel. Renewable diesel (not biodiesel) has the exact same chemical composition as petroleum diesel, its low-carbon twin. They are interchangeable and perform as “drop-in” substitutes.

Made from plant-based oils, used cooking oils, animal fats and wood waste, renewable diesel emits up to 80 percent less greenhouse gases than petroleum diesel, making it a viable bridge fuel to electric vehicles. Trading out petroleum diesel for renewable diesel will lower Oregon’s overall greenhouse gas emissions by 9%, reducing 5.1 million metric tons of CO2 annually.

For diesel owners, including TITAN Freight and Penske, renewable diesel delivers tangible savings in increased performance and reduced per-mile maintenance costs. What’s more, in the Portland area, renewable diesel has a lower price per gallon than petroleum diesel. This bill will deliver these benefits to all diesel owners throughout Oregon.

Why do we need to switch to ultra-clean burning renewable diesel? Almost 40% of Oregon is in severe drought or worse. We can’t wait for other states or countries to take action to save Oregon’s way of life and livelihood!

Renewable diesel emits up to 40% less black carbon. Trade out petroleum diesel for renewable diesel and, with each fill-up in Oregon, immediately reduce premature snowmelt and local warming – prolonging our water so our communities can survive and thrive today and for the generations ahead.

The Colorado River is drying up and all of the communities that rely on this water source are suffering. A similar fate is already occurring along our Klamath and Deschutes rivers. It is irresponsible to think that the Willamette and Columbia rivers would not be next. Our fight to save these and every river in Oregon must start today to ensure that what is happening to the Colorado River does not happen to our rivers or communities.

We can begin to reduce drought and warming in as little as six weeks. Black carbon has a short life span and dissipates in one to six weeks (it takes CO2 100 years to dissipate). The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states that reducing black carbon is one of the fastest and easiest ways to slow down local warming. When, if ever, have we been able to use the words “fastest” and “easiest” in our fight to address drought in Oregon? Yes, it is that simple and immediate.

Renewable diesel – We can live with that. Diesel exhaust contains up to 40 hazardous substances, including many of Oregon’s most toxic air pollutants. Renewable diesel emits significantly less and every Oregonian will enjoy long-term health savings associated with cleaner fuels and safer air.

SB 803 follows a responsible and achievable phased transition schedule starting in the Portland tri-county region in 2026, extending to the western Oregon region in 2028, followed by the eastern portion of the state in 2030.

Cost and supply considerations: The goal of this legislation is not to increase the cost of fuel for Oregonians or cause fuel supply disruptions. To prevent this from occurring, state agencies will continuously monitor transportation fuel costs and supplies and report to the Legislature. They will have the authority to pause the enforcement of the bill under certain conditions:

Price Security: If at any time the renewable diesel price exceeds the price of petroleum diesel for a specified number of days, the law is pauded for 90 days.

Supply Security: If the supply of renewable fuels available to Oregon used as alternatives to petroleum diesel is insufficient to meet anticipated demand, the law is pauded for one year.

These price and supply provisions guarantee Oregonians that our economy will perform at a high level, with the twin achievement of delivering lower costs to consumers and protecting our natural resources at the same time.

Take Action! SB 803 opponents believe they can drown out your voice and continue to put profits before Oregonians. You can submit written testimony to the Senate Energy & Environment Committee through March 9.