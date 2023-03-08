Open in App
Christie Brinkley Is All Smiles, Muses About Embracing Gray Hair

By Cara O’Bleness,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jICpE_0lC4ul7w00

The 10-time SI Swimsuit model showed off her natural roots.

Christie Brinkley.

Kevin Kane/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1975 and returned to the magazine nine more times, most recently in 2017. The three-time cover model (’79, ’80 and ’81) regularly shares her thoughts on aging gracefully on social media, and her latest Instagram post left us feeling inspired.

The 69-year-old mom of three shared several photos of herself on the beach as a storm rolled in. Brinkley wore a cozy sweater, jeans and boots, but it was the model’s messaging about her exposed gray roots peeking through her blonde hair that really caught the attention of her followers.

“Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs … to keep or not to keep?” she wrote in her caption. “Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace.”

Brinkley later added that while her son, Jack Brinkley-Cook, “thinks it looks cool,” she’s still pondering whether or not to fully embrace gray hair.

“Love this 🤍 so free and beautiful,” Dr. Macrene Alexiades wrote in the comments.

“any color goes with your 😊 smile,” Sandy Linter gushed.

“Beautiful gray with that golden tan! ☀️,” Gena Lee Nolin added.

“Go natural to encourage more women to embrace the beauty of aging gracefully,” a fan suggested. “Nothing wrong with silver/gray/white hair. It’s all about how you own the beauty of it😍.”

