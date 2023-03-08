Fitness Influencer Katie Austin Celebrates International Women's Day With Sweet Montage Featuring Mom Denise Austin

The SI Swimsuit model gave a shoutout to all the strong females that make up her support system.

Katie Austin. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Katie Austin is back with another gushy and inspiring video. The fitness influencer took to Instagram reels to share the sweetest montage of clips featuring her mom, ’90s fitness icon Denise Austin, and a ton of her girlfriends to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

“Where there is a woman there is magic,” read the on-screen text.

The post also featured snippets of Austin running on the treadmill, slaying various photo shoots and reacting to her SI Swimsuit feature.

“happy international womens day💕 a day to celebrate you as a woman and all the amazing women in your life,” the 29-year-old captioned the video she shared with her 380,000 IG followers. “so thankful for all the strong females in my support system. we are strongest when we cheer eachother on.”

“so of course on this day, let’s cheers to strong women,” the 2023 SI Swimsuit model continued. “may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them🦋 keep shining girls!!!!.⭐️”

The video was set to an audio clip featuring emotional music and a woman speaking.

“I think I would tell her that the thing she is scared of is going to change her whole life,” the voiceover said.

“I LOVE you and you are such an INSPIRATION to me,” Denise, 66, chirped in the comments. “You lift me up every day with your JOY in life!! And you are a wonderful role model for your generation!!! Xoxo.”

