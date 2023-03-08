Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Apple backs new music startup

By Reuters,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1zqr_0lC4uN8c00

March 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is backing a music startup launched by one of its former executives.

The company, called Gamma, is the brainchild of former Apple Music Global Creative Director Larry Jackson and veteran music executive Ike Youssef. It positions itself as an alternative to traditional record labels.

"The artists shaping today's culture not only create music, but also video, film, podcasts, fashion, and more," Jackson said in a statement Wednesday. "They shouldn't have to jump through multiple hoops to express themselves.

Gamma says it will support content creation -- whether that is music, video or podcasts, and provide audio and video distribution through Vydia, a company it acquired in December 2022.

Early projects will include work with Snoop Dogg and his Death Row catalog, Rick Ross, and Naomi Campbell, Gamma said. It also plans to collaborate with Todd Boehly's Eldridge, whose investments include the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is a major backer.

The independent studio A24 is among the start-up's investors. Gamma declined to comment on a published report that it has access to about $1 billion in capital.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ3 days ago
U.S. sports broadcaster misses payment to MLB team as it nears bankruptcy, sources say
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy