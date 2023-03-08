Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the River O' Green Fest
5 days ago
🍀 Sláinte, TBAY. (that means cheers in Irish)
Get ready to paint the town green, or rather, the river green, at the River O’ Green Fest . This annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. , is a must-see event for anyone looking to join in on some TBAY traditions and shenanigans .
What’s the secret behind the Hillsborough River’s Kelly green and emerald waters? It’s all thanks to the magical leprechauns who work their mischief + turn the river green with a special non-toxic, biodegradable dye. (Technically, it’s a boat that sprays out green stuff, not leprechauns... but we wish.)
But the St. Patrick’s Day fun doesn’t stop there.
The River O’ Green Fest features a jam-packed schedule of free events at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa), from live music performances to the Annual Pet Costume Contest . And let’s not forget about the mouth-watering food and drinks, including green beer .
Who’s performing?
Two different five-piece bands will take the stage throughout the day
Comments / 0