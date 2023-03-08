Open in App
Tampa, FL
6AM City

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the River O' Green Fest

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1a6h_0lC4qHz600

If you look closely, you can see a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Photo via @cityoftampa

🍀 Sláinte, TBAY. (that means cheers in Irish)

Get ready to paint the town green, or rather, the river green, at the River O’ Green Fest . This annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, on Saturday, March 18, from
11 a.m.-5 p.m. , is a must-see event for anyone looking to join in on some TBAY traditions and shenanigans .

What’s the secret behind the Hillsborough River’s Kelly green and emerald waters? It’s all thanks to the magical leprechauns who work their mischief + turn the river green with a special non-toxic, biodegradable dye. (Technically, it’s a boat that sprays out green stuff, not leprechauns... but we wish.)

But the St. Patrick’s Day fun doesn’t stop there.

The River O’ Green Fest features a jam-packed schedule of free events
at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa), from live music performances to the Annual Pet Costume Contest . And let’s not forget about the mouth-watering food and drinks, including green beer .


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxKLc_0lC4qHz600

Four-legged friends must be hulked out.

Photo via @cityoftampa

Who’s performing?

Two different five-piece bands will take the stage throughout the day

Looking for a snack?

On top of the traditional Irish fair, there’s also an eclectic array of eats like:

🍧 Whatever Pops
🥪 The Melt Machine
🏛 The Greeks Food Truck
🌮 St. Pete Taco Lady
🍢 Jersey Kabobs

🥩 The Brisket Shoppe
🧁 JB’s Sweet Addiction

Feeling adventurous? Take a scenic boat ride down the river, where you can soak up all the green goodness from a unique perspective on the Pirate Water Taxi .

For updates on the event, check this Facebook page .
