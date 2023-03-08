Matt Cardona Announces New Reality Show

Matt Cardona has yet to take his foot off the gas. Since departing WWE in Spring 2020, the former Zack Ryder has taken his talents to the independent circuit, capturing world titles in promotions across the country. Aside from a brief spell in AEW, Cardona has been almost exclusive to the indie scene while also making recurring appearances in both the National Wrestling Alliance and Impact Wrestling . Cardona's life after WWE has taken him away from the squared circle as well, as his Major Wrestling Figure Podcast has grown from an audio show to a full-blown content brand.

While this journey has essentially lived on social media up until now, Cardona and tag partner Brian Myers's full stories have actually been documented this entire time. Fans will get to see their adventures unravel in the upcoming reality series Life on the Ropes , set to stream on WhatNot .

This series will feature Cardona and Myers most prominently, but will also spotlight the likes of Chelsea Green, Swoggle, Mark Sterling, and others. Footage from the show's announcement trailer showcases promotions like Game Changer Wrestling and archived clips from the two's time in WWE.

You can watch the full trailer below...

This new show comes amidst rumblings of Cardona potentially heading back to WWE. Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, recently returned to the company. Green competed at WWE Royal Rumble and has been featured on Monday Night Raw regularly since. Cardona has fueled the rumor mill with some recent trademark filings for aspects of his WWE persona, but they were ultimately denied.

"If I were to go back, I wouldn't reveal it here, and if I wasn't going back, I wouldn't reveal it here because I want people talking," Cardona said previously. "The more people are talking about Matt Cardona , the better for me. I'm the internet champion, then now, and forever. So let them talk."

Life on the Ropes is set to stream every Monday at 6:30 PM ET on WhatNot .