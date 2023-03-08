First launch of 3D-printed rocket from Relativity Space scrubbed

The first 3D-printed rocket will have to wait another day to make its inaugural blast into space.

The 110-foot-tall Terran 1 rocket, built by Long Beach, California-headquartered Relativity Space , was scheduled for its initial flight from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday. But the launch was scrubbed "due to exceeding launch commit criteria limits for propellant thermal conditions on stage 2," the company said on Twitter .

Relativity Space "is working diligently toward our next launch window in the coming days," the team said.

The Terran 1, which is a prototype with no customer payload, had been scheduled to liftoff, then undergo a stage separation, second engine start and cutoff, and achieve orbit.

Florida Today: Relativity scrubs its first 3D-printed rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

No scheduled date for Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket next launch attempt

The next attempt for the Terran 1 might take some time, based on issues needing resolved, Florida Today reported . Early in the countdown, teams began troubleshooting issues with reaching the right liquid oxygen temperature in the second stage, so that issue needs to be resolved before the next attempt.

3D-printed rocket launch: Relativity Space set for first launch of its 3D printed Terran 1 rocket

Relativity Space: Preparing for the launch of its first 3D-printed rocket

The goal of the initial launch is to prove the 7.5-feet diameter, 3D-printed vehicle is durable enough for launch and space flight.

Liftoff and getting over the Atlantic and passing Max-Q, the point in the flight when the rocket will be at maximum stress would "be a big inflection point," the company said in a discussion of launch success on Twitter . "Why? Because it's the phase of flight where the structural loads on the vehicle are the highest, passing this point in flight proves our hypothesis: 3D printed rockets are structurally viable!"

Should the Terran 1 – dubbed "Good Luck, Have Fun" or "GLHF" – make it to low Earth orbit (LEO), Relativity Space will consider it "a total home run," Space.com reported , citing an email from Relativity Space representatives.

If that goal is met, Relativity would be the first privately-held, venture-backed space company to have successfully done so on its first launch, the company said.

“We have our own in-house team that has designed this rocket from a blank piece of paper, built our own factory with the world's largest metal 3D printers, our own custom aluminum alloys. we build our own rocket engines," said Tim Ellis, cofounder and CEO of Relativity Space. "Now we're about to launch it."

This launch is just the first step in Relativity's interstellar plan to go to Mars .

Last year, the company announced plans with Impulse Space of El Segundo, California, to develop a Mars Cruise Vehicle and Mars Lander on a Terran R rocket no earlier than 2024.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider .

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: First launch of 3D-printed rocket from Relativity Space scrubbed