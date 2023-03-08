Man gets DWI after hitting BC Sheriff’s Office patrol car

LISLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Cortland man has been charged with DWI after he crashed into the back of a Broome County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in Lisle.

A deputy was patrolling on Main Street when his vehicle was struck from behind by 26-year-old Zackary Kohout.

Kohout allegedly displayed several signs of intoxication and admitted to deputies that he had been drinking prior to the accident.

Multiple alcoholic beverages were also found in his vehicle.

Kohout began field sobriety testing but refused to finish. He also refused to submit a breath sample to determine his BAC. As a result, he was taken into custody and charged with DWI.

He has also been charged with the following violations:

Following Too Closely

Driving at a Speed Not Reasonable & Prudent

Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

The deputy whose car was struck sustained minor injuries and was transported to Wilson Hospital where he was treated and released.

Kohout was arraigned and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Lisle Court.

